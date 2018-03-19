Kenner man booked with rape of girl, age 14

Kenner Police arrested and booked a Kenner man accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Police said that John Paul Landry was arrested on a complaint filed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, who reported that he sexually abused the girl.

Police said the girl was interviewed and told authorities that Landry had sexual contact with her and had touched her beneath her clothing.

Landry is booked with second-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He remains in custody. No bond has been set.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.