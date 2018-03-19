Male, female found fatally shot in Lower 9th Ward - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Male, female found fatally shot in Lower 9th Ward

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police responded Monday to a fatal double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The call was dispatched just after 5 p.m. in the 5400 block of St. Claude Avenue.

Police said the victims, a male and a female, were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family. 

Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

