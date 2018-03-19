Saints success attracts prized free agents

The Saints were just 10 seconds short from an appearance in the NFC Championship Game and possibly even more. The end to the season was a painful one, but their success didn't go unnoticed.

Teams and players league-wide recognize how close the Black and Gold could be to a Super Bowl appearance, and as we've heard from a few of their free agent signees, they want to be a part of the success.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson said there was no call from head coach Sean Payton and no glorified reunion talk ahead of his decision. In fact, Robinson said he didn't even want to leave Philadelphia, but New Orleans was too good to pass up.

"The Saints came in and to be honest, they made more sense as far as the business side," says Robinson. "Being here in New Orleans, my wife loves it and my kids love it, so that kind of helped the decision also."

Former Jets linebacker Demario Davis echoed those thoughts. The Collins, Miss. native not only looks forward to playing in front more family and friends near his hometown, but also a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in his career.

"It was three-fold," says Davis. "Number one, it was close to home. Two, it is a championship culture here and number three, you have one of the best quarterbacks (Drew Brees) in the game. You scratch all of those three things off, there is not much else you can ask for."

Their contributions add depth, experience and overall talent to a Saints defense that wants to keep trending upward. They have to in order to keep pace with the rest of their first place schedule. With the Rams adding elite corners like Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, the Vikings signing Kirk Cousins, and the Eagles landing defensive linemen Michael Bennett and Haloti Ngata, this arms race will go a long way in determining which of these teams is back in the playoffs.

"I am going to try to do the same things that I did last year to help these guys win a ring," says Robinson, fresh off a Super Bowl title with the Eagles. "And that is why I came here because I always knew that these guys had a chance to win a ring, especially from last year. That kind of helped the decision for me coming back to New Orleans."

In the case of Davis, it was the Jets game against the Saints in the dome that stuck out when it came to picking a new team to sign with.

"I saw the fan base was electric," says Davis. "The defense was flying around making plays. Guys on offense had a very strong running game and one of the best quarterbacks to every play kind of running the show. I think the front office and coaching staff has done a great job creating a championship culture with a team that can win year in and year out and has proved it over the last decade or so. I just wanted to come in and be a part of that and just be able to help any way I can."

He'll join a group of linebackers that, in many ways, exceeded expectations last year, while Robinson says he can't wait to play alongside corners who are "young and hungry" like Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley. That mix of youth and experience seems to be the recipe with many successful teams, and the Saints are hoping that it helps them over the hump in 2018.

