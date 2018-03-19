UNO ousted from CBI in final seconds against Campbell - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

UNO ousted from CBI in final seconds against Campbell

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
UNO jumped out to an early lead in the quarterfinals of their College Basketball Invitational matchup at Campbell but the double-digit lead faded in the second half and set up the Fighting Camels for a buzzer-beater to win the game.

Privateers guard Ezekiel Charles led the team with 19 points and appeared to have hit the game-tying three-pointer with seven seconds left but Campbell's Cory Gensler dribbled the length of the court and pulled up at the top of the key to sink just his second bucket of the game, as time expired. After review, 0.9 seconds remained on the clock but UNO was not able to change their fate.

The 71-69 defeat drops Mark Slessinger's team to 16-17 for the season.

