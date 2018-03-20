Utah Knocks LSU out of NIT, 95-71

No one expected LSU to play the perfect game against Utah. But, then again, no one expected them to struggle as much against the Utes as they did. Eleven first quarter points left the Tigers starring up at a 19-point deficit. It was a margin that they could never overcome in their 95-71 second round loss in the NIT.

Freshman Tremont Waters led the Tigers with 19 points and also had a floor-best eight assists. Senior Aaron Epps finished his final game as a Tiger with 12 points and a team-high six boards.

Under first year head coach Will Wade, the Tigers silenced a lot of critics this season by finishing with an 18-15 record.

