Coroner identifies two found dead in car in Lower 9th Ward

Two people who were found shot to death in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday have been identified.

The coroner identified the deceased as Chantelle Johnson, 36, and Darren Cheneau, 51.

New Orleans police responded to the fatal double shooting just after 5 p.m. in the 5400 block of St. Claude Avenue.

Police said the victims Johnson and Cheneau were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car.



Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

