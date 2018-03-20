Coach Payton uses Twitter to shoot down Eric Decker rumors

This morning Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reported wide receiver Eric Decker was visiting the Saints. Sean Payton took to Twitter to shoot down the report by saying "Bad sources." Former Titans WR Eric Decker is in fact visiting the #Saints, per source. pic.twitter.com/BycBMg1N8g — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 20, 2018 Bad sources. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 20, 2018 Jhabvala went back to Twitter after Coach Payton's response. I...more>>
This morning Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reported wide receiver Eric Decker was visiting the Saints. Sean Payton took to Twitter to shoot down the report by saying "Bad sources." Former Titans WR Eric Decker is in fact visiting the #Saints, per source. pic.twitter.com/BycBMg1N8g — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 20, 2018 Bad sources. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 20, 2018 Jhabvala went back to Twitter after Coach Payton's response. I...more>>
No one expected LSU to play the perfect game against Utah. But, then again, no one expected them to struggle as much against the Utes as they did.more>>
No one expected LSU to play the perfect game against Utah. But, then again, no one expected them to struggle as much against the Utes as they did.more>>
Two years ago GMB Racing came out of nowhere to become a "big player" in "The Sport of Kings." Gayle and Tom's racing operation was in it's infancy back in 2016, but they still sent, not one, but two horses to the Kentucky Derby. The Benson's horses finished 8th and 12th, in the "Super Bowl of Racing." This Saturday, GMB will send out another thoroughbred with an eye on "The Run for the Roses," in Lone Sailor. With the passing of Mr. Benson, ano...more>>
Two years ago GMB Racing came out of nowhere to become a "big player" in "The Sport of Kings." Gayle and Tom's racing operation was in it's infancy back in 2016, but they still sent, not one, but two horses to the Kentucky Derby. The Benson's horses finished 8th and 12th, in the "Super Bowl of Racing." This Saturday, GMB will send out another thoroughbred with an eye on "The Run for the Roses," in Lone Sailor. With the passing of Mr. Benson, ano...more>>
UNO jumped out to an early lead in the quarterfinals of their College Basketball Invitational matchup at Campbell but the double-digit lead faded in the second half and set up the Fighting Camels for a buzzer-beater to win the game.more>>
UNO jumped out to an early lead in the quarterfinals of their College Basketball Invitational matchup at Campbell but the double-digit lead faded in the second half and set up the Fighting Camels for a buzzer-beater to win the game.more>>
The Saints were just 10 seconds short from an appearance in the NFC Championship Game and possibly even more. The end to the season was a painful one, but their success didn't go unnoticed.more>>
The Saints were just 10 seconds short from an appearance in the NFC Championship Game and possibly even more. The end to the season was a painful one, but their success didn't go unnoticed.more>>