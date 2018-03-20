Coach Payton uses Twitter to shoot down Eric Decker rumors - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Coach Payton uses Twitter to shoot down Eric Decker rumors

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Coach Payton went on Twitter to shoot down a report. (Source: Mark LaGrange) Coach Payton went on Twitter to shoot down a report. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
This morning Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reported wide receiver Eric Decker was visiting the Saints. Sean Payton took to Twitter to shoot down the report by saying "Bad sources."

Jhabvala went back to Twitter after Coach Payton's response.

Payton replied again saying: 

Decker last played for the Titans.

