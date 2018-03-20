Coach Payton uses Twitter to shoot down Eric Decker rumors

Coach Payton went on Twitter to shoot down a report. (Source: Mark LaGrange)

This morning Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reported wide receiver Eric Decker was visiting the Saints. Sean Payton took to Twitter to shoot down the report by saying "Bad sources."

Former Titans WR Eric Decker is in fact visiting the #Saints, per source. pic.twitter.com/BycBMg1N8g — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 20, 2018

Bad sources. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 20, 2018

Jhabvala went back to Twitter after Coach Payton's response.

I had a trusted source. If my info is wrong, I apologize. https://t.co/Y1RQc1DPjR — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 20, 2018

Payton replied again saying:

All good. You can remove the if. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 20, 2018

Decker last played for the Titans.

