NOPD searches for woman accused of stabbing victim with beer bottle

Tabitha "Tabby" Ryan, age unknown, is accused of stabbing someone with a beer bottle. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing someone in the French Quarter.

Tabitha “Tabby” Ryan is wanted for aggravated battery by cutting in the 1000 block of Decatur St. The alleged incident happened on Saturday.

Officers say Ryan had a verbal altercation with the victim and cut her throat with a broken beer bottle. She ran from the scene toward Esplanade Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tabitha Ryan is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

