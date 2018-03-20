Tulane primed for bowl game in 2018 with QB Banks returning

Tulane missed out on a bowl game after this controversial call went against the Wave at SMU. Three months later, Tulane has moved on, and is ready to right the wrongs of 2017 this spring.

"Last season didn't go as planned for any of us offensively. We fell short against SMU. We all have been excited to just get out here and correct our mistakes. A lot of games we beat ourselves. We just ready to show everybody the new team for next year," said Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks.

"We feel like we're close right now. We just got to improve and get better. Offense, defense, kicking game. That's what we've been talking about. Everybody getting a little bit better. We'll get better collectively as a team. Have an opportunity to win those close games," said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.

Year one under Fritz the Wave went 4-8, last year 5-7, in 2018 the squad is banking on another gradual improvement.

"I feel like we could be a really good team. I'm interested to see how the rest of the spring goes offensively and defensively. I feel like we have a lot of competitive nature on this team. A lot of young guys fighting for spots. I feel like this team could be really good," said Banks.

The passing game will only get better in year two under under Banks, with a veteran core at wide receiver.

"No doubt about it. We all know each other from a friend aspect, so easier to play with someone when you know them from a friend aspect. Like I said, it's just execution from here. Catch the ball, running the ball, getting on to our blocks," said Banks.

Banks took numerous hits in 2017, even missed a contest. In 2018, he needs to change his mindset in the pocket.

"This season I'm going to learn how to throw the ball away more. Not to take many hits you know. The injury tore me up last season. Got hurt against Navy, a lot injuries were coming. It just feels good to be back fresh, and able to play. I'm just ready for next season," said Banks.

