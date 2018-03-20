Tulane primed for bowl game in 2018 with QB Banks returning - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Tulane primed for bowl game in 2018 with QB Banks returning

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
QB Jonathan Banks is a key reason Tulane could make a bowl in 2018. Source: Nola.com QB Jonathan Banks is a key reason Tulane could make a bowl in 2018. Source: Nola.com
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Tulane missed out on a bowl game after this controversial call went against the Wave at SMU. Three months later, Tulane has moved on, and is ready to right the wrongs of 2017 this spring.

"Last season didn't go as planned for any of us offensively. We fell short against SMU. We all have been excited to just get out here and correct our mistakes. A lot of games we beat ourselves. We just ready to show everybody the new team for next year," said Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks.

"We feel like we're close right now. We just got to improve and get better. Offense, defense, kicking game. That's what we've been talking about. Everybody getting a little bit better. We'll get better collectively as a team. Have an opportunity to win those close games," said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.

Year one under Fritz the Wave went 4-8, last year 5-7, in 2018 the squad is banking on another gradual improvement.

"I feel like we could be a really good team. I'm interested to see how the rest of the spring goes offensively and defensively. I feel like we have a lot of competitive nature on this team. A lot of young guys fighting for spots. I feel like this team could be really good," said Banks.

The passing game will only get better in year two under under Banks, with a veteran core at wide receiver.

"No doubt about it. We all know each other from a friend aspect, so easier to play with someone when you know them from a friend aspect. Like I said, it's just execution from here. Catch the ball, running the ball, getting on to our blocks," said Banks.

Banks took numerous hits in 2017, even missed a contest. In 2018, he needs to change his mindset in the pocket.

"This season I'm going to learn how to throw the ball away more. Not to take many hits you know. The injury tore me up last season. Got hurt against Navy, a lot injuries were coming. It just feels good to be back fresh, and able to play. I'm just ready for next season," said Banks.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Pelicans finish strong against Mavs for 41st win of season

    Pelicans finish strong against Mavs for 41st win of season

    Source: N.O. PelicansSource: N.O. Pelicans

    With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles. 

    more>>

    With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles. 

    more>>

  • Report: Hurns tells radio station Saints have shown interest

    Report: Hurns tells radio station Saints have shown interest

    Report: Saints have interest in WR Allen Hurns (nfl.com)Report: Saints have interest in WR Allen Hurns (nfl.com)

    The Saints are in the market for a wide receiver and may be targeting the newly available Allen Hurns. Hurns told WFNZ in Charlotte that several teams, including the Saints, have shown interest in him. Jacksonville released Hurns, 26, Tuesday. He played in ten games last season and finished with 39 receptions, 484 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best season in 2015 when he had 1,031 yards and ten touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension in 2016. There's no ...

    more>>

    The Saints are in the market for a wide receiver and may be targeting the newly available Allen Hurns. Hurns told WFNZ in Charlotte that several teams, including the Saints, have shown interest in him. Jacksonville released Hurns, 26, Tuesday. He played in ten games last season and finished with 39 receptions, 484 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best season in 2015 when he had 1,031 yards and ten touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension in 2016. There's no ...

    more>>

  • Tulane primed for bowl game in 2018 with QB Banks returning

    Tulane primed for bowl game in 2018 with QB Banks returning

    QB Jonathan Banks is a key reason Tulane could make a bowl in 2018. Source: Nola.comQB Jonathan Banks is a key reason Tulane could make a bowl in 2018. Source: Nola.com
    QB Jonathan Banks is a key reason Tulane could make a bowl in 2018. Source: Nola.comQB Jonathan Banks is a key reason Tulane could make a bowl in 2018. Source: Nola.com
    Tulane missed out on a bowl game after this controversial call went against the Wave at SMU. Three months later, Tulane has moved on, and is ready to right the wrongs of 2017 this spring. "Last season didn't go as planned for any of us offensively. We fell short against SMU. We all have been excited to just get out here and correct our mistakes. A lot of games we beat ourselves. We just ready to show everybody the new team for next year," said Tulane quarterback Jonath...more>>
    Tulane missed out on a bowl game after this controversial call went against the Wave at SMU. Three months later, Tulane has moved on, and is ready to right the wrongs of 2017 this spring. "Last season didn't go as planned for any of us offensively. We fell short against SMU. We all have been excited to just get out here and correct our mistakes. A lot of games we beat ourselves. We just ready to show everybody the new team for next year," said Tulane quarterback Jonath...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly