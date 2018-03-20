Houma-made burritos part of federal recall

A popular Louisiana brand of burritos made in Houma has been recalled.

Mickey Brown is recalling approximately 4,130 pounds of beef burrito products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The ready-to-eat beef burrito items were produced on various dates from March 28, 2017 through March 6, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. 2-oz. plastic packages containing “Mickey Brown’s A Taste of Cajun 3 Beef Burritos.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33915” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products are labeled with “Keep Refrigerated” but may be frozen. The products are not labeled with a “best by” or “use by” date. These items were shipped to distributors in Louisiana, which then distributed the product for further retail and internet sales.

The recall was announced Tuesday by the FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

