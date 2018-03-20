Police arrest 6 juveniles in French Quarter armed robbery

Police arrested six juveniles for armed robbery in the French Quarter Monday, and one Quarter worker said thefts are happening more frequently.

Officers said the group of adolescents approached two men at 6:48 p.m., stealing a bike and a cell phone.

According to police, the victim tried to chase the group, but he backed off when one of them pulled what appeared to be a gun. Police said that gun turned out to be a pellet gun.

Shortly after the incident, officers caught all six suspects in the French Quarter.

This comes just two months after another report of a robbery in the Quarter by a group of young people on bikes.

Many tourists walking in the same area Tuesday said they feel safe.

"We don't plan on being out late at night. You know, we just feel more safe, I guess, not doing that," Kathi Sartin said.

"There's so many people here, the odds of us being it, the ones being harmed, are pretty slim anyway," Rich Sartin said.

However, one French Quarter employee worries that these assaults by juveniles are becoming the new normal.

"There were a group of kids huddling down the street, and I noticed they were getting into a confrontation with a man, and next thing you know there were sticks being thrown and the man was throwing things back, but you could tell that he was being attacked by kids," Jahtorri Bettis said.

She said two of the kids hit the man with what looked like broomsticks.

"Everybody was just watching. What they do in 2018 is just watch - they don't say anything. I told the little boys to stop. I told them they were going to go to juvenile," Bettis said.

It's unknown whether this is the same group police arrested Monday.

Bettis worries attacks like the one she saw could affect businesses.

"It's heartbreaking. Not only does it mess with our money, but it messes with our city. It makes our city look really, really bad," Bettis said.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.