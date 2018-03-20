Report: Hurns tells radio station Saints have shown interest

The Saints are in the market for a wide receiver and may be targeting the newly available Allen Hurns. Hurns told WFNZ in Charlotte that several teams, including the Saints, have shown interest in him.

Jacksonville released Hurns, 26, Tuesday. He played in ten games last season and finished with 39 receptions, 484 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best season in 2015 when he had 1,031 yards and ten touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension in 2016.

There's no word on if a visit to New Orleans is in the works.

