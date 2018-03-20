Teen arrested in connection with double homicide in Lower 9th Ward

The NOPD VOWS Unit has arrested a 16-year-old and booked him in connection with a double-homicide that claimed the life of a man and a woman Monday in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The juvenile, who is not being identified because of his age, was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder. The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and St. Claude Court, where the victims - identified as 36-year-old Chantelle Johnson and 51-year-old Darren Cheneau - were found with multiple gunshot wound inside a vehicle

The suspect was taken into custody in the 6800 block of Tara Lane in New Orleans East.

Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.