Pelicans finish strong against Mavs for 41st win of season

With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles.

Davis dominated for stretches of the second and fourth quarters to total 37 points in just 35 minutes but was helped out by four teammates in double-digit scoring. Guards Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark each had 19 points while Cheick Diallo and E'Twaun Moore also went beyond single digit points.

Head coach Alvin Gentry said before the game that he does not expect Holiday's absence to be a long one but the Pelicans will be right back in action Wednesday against the Pacers, followed by the Lakers Thursday.

The win ensures the Pelicans will at least finish .500 for the first time in Gentry's tenure.

