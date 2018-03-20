Facebook, research firm under pressure after data exchange revealed

It's estimated that Facebook information from 50 million Americans was taken through a misleading app that was disguised as a personality test and then used to predict those users' habits and behaviors during the presidential campaign.more>>
With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles.more>>
Moving a gaming boat to the North Shore is now one step closer to becoming a reality. A casino company out of California wants to move the boat from Bossier City to Tangipahoa Parish, but those opposed to the bill let lawmakers know Tuesday.more>>
Before there was zydeco music, early French-speaking musicians in Southwest Louisiana were creating Creole music. And one of the earliest recording artists was accordion player Amede Ardoin, whose life on the Creole music trail went from stardom to tragedy.more>>
The NOPD VOWS Unit has arrested a 16-year-old and booked him in connection with a double-homicide that claimed the life of a male and female Monday in the Lower Ninth Ward.more>>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.more>>
