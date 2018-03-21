Bruce: Warming trend on the way

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Our stretch of nice sunny and dry weather will extend into the weekend with a warming trend starting Friday. Temperature will be a bit below normal into Thursday.

Overnight lows will reach the upper 30s north and lower 40s away from the lake and 50s across the metro area.

A warming trend begins by the end of the week. By the weekend it will be very warm with temperatures well into the 80s with a humid breeze.

A few breezy showers are possible early next week.

