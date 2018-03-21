Coast Guard: River conditions 'too dangerous' to retrieve sunken - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Coast Guard: River conditions 'too dangerous' to retrieve sunken tugboat

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Two people are missing, and one person was rescued after a vessel sank in the Mississippi River Monday. Source: Fox 8 Two people are missing, and one person was rescued after a vessel sank in the Mississippi River Monday. Source: Fox 8
CHALMETTE, LA (WVUE) -

Authorities are still searching for a tugboat that sunk on the Mississippi River last week. 

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report that towing vessel Natalie Jean capsized with three people aboard on March 12. 

The Coast Guard has a better idea of where the sunken tugboat is, but say it is too dangerous to retrieve at this point. 

Two crew members are still missing, and the Coast Guard said river conditions won't allow them to send down dive crews. 

The Coast Guard has warned other vessels to be careful in that area. 

The conditions on the river are treacherous right now with high water producing a fast current. 

The vessel sank at General Anchorage near milemarker 90.5. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

