Army Corps will start closing Bonnet Carre spillway bays this week

Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday against the Pacers but was outshone by fellow guard E'Twaun Moore whose 23 points came on 10-of-15 shooting.more>>
Family, friends, and strangers made their way to Notre Dame Seminary Wednesday to pay their last respects to Tom Benson. This was the first of a two day visitation for the Saints and Pelicans owner.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead.more>>
The daughter of a murdered NOPD officer took the stand in the trial of the man accused in his shooting.more>>
The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Mid-City bank Wednesday.more>>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.more>>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.more>>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.more>>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.more>>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.more>>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.more>>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.more>>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.more>>
