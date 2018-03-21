Army Corps will start closing Bonnet Carre spillway bays this week

The Army Corps of Engineers are expecting to start closing bays later this week.

The Army Corp of Engineers announced on Twitter that they are holding at 183 open bays as of Wednesday.

They also tweeted that the entire operation is expected to wrap up around April 1

Bonnet Carre status: Holding at 183 open bays again today. — Corps of Engineers (@TeamNewOrleans) March 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.