Dog found doused in chemicals in Louisiana man's flower bed

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The dog was found in a flower bed, injured from chemical burns. Source: Mandy Rice The dog was found in a flower bed, injured from chemical burns. Source: Mandy Rice
ST. ROSE, LA (WVUE) -

A St. Rose resident made a horrifying discovery outside of their home this week.

The man found a 2-year-old shih tzu lying in a flower bed in his front yard, barely able to move and unable to open his eyes.

According to a news release issued by PETA, the dog had been doused in chemicals.

The report said it appeared that the suspect had intentionally poured the harsh chemicals along the dog's head and back, leaving him with chemical burns all over his body.

The dog was rushed to Ark Animal Hospital for emergency treatment and faces a long, slow, and painful recovery, according to the report.

Law-enforcement officials have not made any arrests in connection with the incident. 

PETA is asking people to help spread the word and put up free downloadable posters in businesses and schools, on bulletin boards, and anywhere else that they're allowed to display them.

"Someone out there poured harsh chemicals on this little dog, leaving him lying in agony on the brink of death," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA is urging anyone who recognizes this dog or saw anything suspicious around March 11 to come forward immediately so that whoever burned him can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."

Anyone with information about this case should call the Metairie Humane Shelter at 504-451-2822 or 504-458-0531.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

