Report: Willie Snead to visit the Ravens - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Report: Willie Snead to visit the Ravens

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to a report. (Photo by Mark Lagrange) Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to a report. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)

Free agent wide receiver Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Snead is a Saints restricted free agent, and was offered $1.9 million salary for 2018. The Black and Gold have right of first refusal if another team offers Snead an improved deal.

Snead joined the Saints as undrafted free agent in 2014.

Last season, Snead missed the first three contest due to suspension for DWI, then encountered hamstring problems in London before the Dolphins game. The Ball State alum finished 2017 with only eight catches for 92 yards, starting seven games.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • FFF: Saints and Pelicans on solid ground with Gayle Benson in charge

    FFF: Saints and Pelicans on solid ground with Gayle Benson in charge

    Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will keep both teams on solid ground going forward. (FOX 8)Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will keep both teams on solid ground going forward. (FOX 8)
    Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will keep both teams on solid ground going forward. (FOX 8)Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will keep both teams on solid ground going forward. (FOX 8)
    In this edition of FFF we focus on the future of the Saints and Pelicans, what's wrong with diving in soccer, and a great late-night spot to grab dinner in NOLA. FOOTBALL Before his passing, Tom Benson arranged a smooth transition for his wife, Gayle, to run the Saints and Pelicans. Mr. Benson was a strong businessman, and owner, all virtues his wife Gayle will no doubt carry on in the coming years. Gayle became the sole beneficiary of an estate controlling the Saints and Pelicans ...more>>
    In this edition of FFF we focus on the future of the Saints and Pelicans, what's wrong with diving in soccer, and a great late-night spot to grab dinner in NOLA. FOOTBALL Before his passing, Tom Benson arranged a smooth transition for his wife, Gayle, to run the Saints and Pelicans. Mr. Benson was a strong businessman, and owner, all virtues his wife Gayle will no doubt carry on in the coming years. Gayle became the sole beneficiary of an estate controlling the Saints and Pelicans ...more>>

  • Report: Willie Snead to visit the Ravens

    Report: Willie Snead to visit the Ravens

    Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to a report. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to a report. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
    Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to a report. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to a report. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
    Free agent wide receiver Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Saints’ restricted free agent WR Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2018 Snead is a Saints restricted free agent, and was offered $1.9 million salary for 2018. The Black and Gold have right of first refusal if another team offers Snead an improved deal. Snead joined the Saints as undrafted free agent in 2014. ...more>>
    Free agent wide receiver Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Saints’ restricted free agent WR Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2018 Snead is a Saints restricted free agent, and was offered $1.9 million salary for 2018. The Black and Gold have right of first refusal if another team offers Snead an improved deal. Snead joined the Saints as undrafted free agent in 2014. ...more>>

  • Pelicans finish strong against Mavs for 41st win of season

    Pelicans finish strong against Mavs for 41st win of season

    Source: N.O. PelicansSource: N.O. Pelicans

    With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles. 

    more>>

    With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly