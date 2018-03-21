Report: Willie Snead to visit the Ravens

Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to a report. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)

Free agent wide receiver Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Saints’ restricted free agent WR Willie Snead is visiting the Ravens today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2018

Snead is a Saints restricted free agent, and was offered $1.9 million salary for 2018. The Black and Gold have right of first refusal if another team offers Snead an improved deal.

Snead joined the Saints as undrafted free agent in 2014.

Last season, Snead missed the first three contest due to suspension for DWI, then encountered hamstring problems in London before the Dolphins game. The Ball State alum finished 2017 with only eight catches for 92 yards, starting seven games.

