St. John Parish police officer injured during pursuit

A St. John Parish police officer was injured during a pursuit Wednesday morning, according a report from the police department.

The officer was injured while responding to a report of a man carrying a gun walking along Yorktowne Drive in LaPlace.

The officer saw the suspect fleeing the area along a canal bank on foot.

While in pursuit of the suspect, the officer crashed his unit into a canal.

Emergencies medical services arrived on scene and administered aid to the officer.

The officer sustained a broken arm, broken ribs, broken jaw and other injuries. He was transported to a New Orleans hospital where he is being treated.

The suspect was apprehended. Updates will follow.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.