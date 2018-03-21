St. John Parish police officer injured during pursuit - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

St. John Parish police officer injured during pursuit

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Fox 8 Source: Fox 8
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

A St. John Parish police officer was injured during a pursuit Wednesday morning, according a report from the police department. 

The officer was injured while responding to a report of a man carrying a gun walking along Yorktowne Drive in LaPlace.

The officer saw the suspect fleeing the area along a canal bank on foot. 

While in pursuit of the suspect, the officer crashed his unit into a canal.

Emergencies medical services arrived on scene and administered aid to the officer.

The officer sustained a broken arm, broken ribs, broken jaw and other injuries. He was transported to a New Orleans hospital where he is being treated.

The suspect was apprehended. Updates will follow.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Tom Benson's visitation underway

    Tom Benson's visitation underway

    Tom Benson's body arrives to Notre Dame Seminary. Source: Fox 8Tom Benson's body arrives to Notre Dame Seminary. Source: Fox 8

    Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.

    more>>

    Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.

    more>>

  • St. John Parish police officer injured during pursuit

    St. John Parish police officer injured during pursuit

    Source: Fox 8Source: Fox 8
    Source: Fox 8Source: Fox 8

    A St. John Parish police officer was injured during a pursuit Wednesday morning, according a report from the police department.  

    more>>

    A St. John Parish police officer was injured during a pursuit Wednesday morning, according a report from the police department.  

    more>>

  • FFF: Saints and Pelicans on solid ground with Gayle Benson in charge

    FFF: Saints and Pelicans on solid ground with Gayle Benson in charge

    Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will keep both teams on solid ground going forward. (FOX 8)Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will keep both teams on solid ground going forward. (FOX 8)
    Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will keep both teams on solid ground going forward. (FOX 8)Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will keep both teams on solid ground going forward. (FOX 8)
    In this edition of FFF we focus on the future of the Saints and Pelicans, what's wrong with diving in soccer, and a great late-night spot to grab dinner in NOLA. FOOTBALL Before his passing, Tom Benson arranged a smooth transition for his wife, Gayle, to run the Saints and Pelicans. Mr. Benson was a strong businessman, and owner, all virtues his wife Gayle will no doubt carry on in the coming years. Gayle became the sole beneficiary of an estate controlling the Saints and Pelicans ...more>>
    In this edition of FFF we focus on the future of the Saints and Pelicans, what's wrong with diving in soccer, and a great late-night spot to grab dinner in NOLA. FOOTBALL Before his passing, Tom Benson arranged a smooth transition for his wife, Gayle, to run the Saints and Pelicans. Mr. Benson was a strong businessman, and owner, all virtues his wife Gayle will no doubt carry on in the coming years. Gayle became the sole beneficiary of an estate controlling the Saints and Pelicans ...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly