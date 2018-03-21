FFF: Saints and Pelicans on solid ground with Gayle Benson in charge

With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles.more>>
With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles.more>>
The Saints are in the market for a wide receiver and may be targeting the newly available Allen Hurns. Hurns told WFNZ in Charlotte that several teams, including the Saints, have shown interest in him. Jacksonville released Hurns, 26, Tuesday. He played in ten games last season and finished with 39 receptions, 484 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best season in 2015 when he had 1,031 yards and ten touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension in 2016. There's no ...more>>
The Saints are in the market for a wide receiver and may be targeting the newly available Allen Hurns. Hurns told WFNZ in Charlotte that several teams, including the Saints, have shown interest in him. Jacksonville released Hurns, 26, Tuesday. He played in ten games last season and finished with 39 receptions, 484 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best season in 2015 when he had 1,031 yards and ten touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension in 2016. There's no ...more>>