FFF: Saints and Pelicans on solid ground with Gayle Benson in charge

In this edition of FFF we focus on the future of the Saints and Pelicans, what's wrong with diving in soccer, and a great late-night spot to grab dinner in NOLA.

FOOTBALL

Before his passing, Tom Benson arranged a smooth transition for his wife, Gayle, to run the Saints and Pelicans. Mr. Benson was a strong businessman, and owner, all virtues his wife Gayle will no doubt carry on in the coming years.

Gayle became the sole beneficiary of an estate controlling the Saints and Pelicans after Mr. Benson's death.

Gayle also will have strong resources guiding her forward in Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, and Senior Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel.

I've already noticed national pundits chiming in on the sale of the Pelicans. Don't buy it my friends. The Pels are a contender for years to come, and aren't going anywhere. The Saints, well they could be in Super Bowl 53 next February.

FÚTBOL

I've always had one major problem with soccer, diving. It's ruining the sport, and needs to be dealt with more stringent penalties. You dive, your banned for five games, simple as that. You take money away from these guys, and they'll think twice.

The latest example of this garbage tactic comes from Chile. This play makes me sick for the game.

Please end this foolishness ASAP.

FOOD

I work late a ton, it's the nature of the business in TV. So when I get off at 10 or 11 at night, I want a quality meal to end my night.

Back in the day, La Boca steakhouse would stay open until midnight, and we would frequent them very often for this fact.

Down the street on Fulton, Root opened. They upped the game, staying open until 2 a.m. Quality food late night, what more could you ask for. Unfortunately, Root closed recently, and I needed to find a new spot.

Enter Seaworthy. On Friday and Saturday night the oyster bar stays open until 2 a.m. But they're not just oysters, even though Seaworthy has some of the best in the city. The blue crab, burger and fries, or redfish can also be great options for dining.

Also, the vibe of Seaworthy is very cool and laid-back. A perfect way to close down a day.

