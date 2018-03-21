Saints, Pelicans stars and executives to serve as pallbearers at Benson's funeral

Archbishop Gregory Aymand and Tom Benson's widow, Gayle, attend visitation at the Notre Dame Seminary. (Source: Michael DeMocker, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)

Drew Brees, Anthony Davis and Sean Payton will serve as honorary pallbearers for former New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson.

Mickey Loomis, Dennis Lauscha, Greg Bensel and Ed Lang and Michael Stanfield, all team executives, will be pallbearers.

Gayle Benson’s brother, Wayne LeJaunie and Rick Hood, the owner of a car dealership will also join them.

Visitation at Notre Dame Seminary on Carrollton Ave. ends at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It continues at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Benson’s private funeral starts at noon at the St. Louis Cathedral.

