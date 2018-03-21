STPSO: Former pool supply business owner arrested for trashing store

The former owner of a Covington-area pool supply store has been arrested after investigators said he caused more than $1 million worth of damage to the business in November 2017.

Ron Ulfers, 44, was arrested March 20 for two counts of criminal damage over $50,000, two counts of injuring public records and one count of theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Deputies were dispatched to Clearwater Pool & Spa at 4001 Highway 190 East Service Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. on November 20, 2017, after Ulfers called to report that the business had been broken into and vandalized sometime during the night. The building was ransacked, with much of the contents destroyed or heavily damaged.

The case was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives, who have been working the case since November.

On March 20, detectives obtained a warrant for Ulfers’ arrest. He was located that afternoon at the company’s warehouse in Lacombe, taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Ulfers was at one time owner of the business, but had sold it. At the time of the incident, he was employed only as a consultant.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges against Ulfers is possible.

