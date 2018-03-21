Max Gruver's parents give tearful testimony before House panel approves tougher hazing penalties

Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday against the Pacers but was outshone by fellow guard E'Twaun Moore whose 23 points came on 10-of-15 shooting.more>>
Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday against the Pacers but was outshone by fellow guard E'Twaun Moore whose 23 points came on 10-of-15 shooting.more>>
Family, friends, and strangers made their way to Notre Dame Seminary Wednesday to pay their last respects to Tom Benson. This was the first of a two day visitation for the Saints and Pelicans owner.more>>
Family, friends, and strangers made their way to Notre Dame Seminary Wednesday to pay their last respects to Tom Benson. This was the first of a two day visitation for the Saints and Pelicans owner.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead.more>>
The daughter of a murdered NOPD officer took the stand in the trial of the man accused in his shooting.more>>
The daughter of a murdered NOPD officer took the stand in the trial of the man accused in his shooting.more>>
The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Mid-City bank Wednesday.more>>
The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Mid-City bank Wednesday.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.more>>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.more>>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.more>>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.more>>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.more>>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.more>>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.more>>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.more>>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.more>>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.more>>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.more>>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.more>>
The video shows the car as it is about to strike the woman, Elaine Herzberg, who died on Monday in the accident.more>>
The video shows the car as it is about to strike the woman, Elaine Herzberg, who died on Monday in the accident.more>>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.more>>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.more>>