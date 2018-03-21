Army Corps of Engineers says tug missing in Mississippi River lo - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Army Corps of Engineers says tug missing in Mississippi River located

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
CHALMETTE, LA (WVUE) -

A spokesperson for the Army Corps of Engineers says they have located a tugboat that sank in the Mississippi River last week.

The Corps says they are not releasing the location where it was found at this time and the current conditions of the river are not safe enough for crews to recover the tug.

One person was rescued from the tug. Two others who were on the boat have not been found. 

