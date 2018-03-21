FBI releases photos after man robs Mid-City bank

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Mid-City bank Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at 2:22 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Bank & Trust in the 200 block of Carrollton Avenue.

Investigators said a man walked into the bank and approached a teller, demanding money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a gray Toyota Camry.

The subject is described as a black male , about 5'5" to 5'8" tall with a medium build. He wore a red plaid shirt over a long-sleeved white T-shirt and a yellow safety vest. He had on black pants, black Nike tennis shoes and a black hat with a Superman logo.

The robbery is being jointly investigated by the FBI and the NOPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI New Orleans office at (504) 816-3000.

