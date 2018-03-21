NOPD: One dead in New Orleans East shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead.

Police say that officers were called to the scene Wednesday, just before 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Salem Drive.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

