Pelicans close out Pacers in final minute to win 96-92

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday against the Pacers but was outshone by fellow guard E'Twaun Moore whose 23 points came on 10-of-15 shooting. Anthony Davis led the way with 28, including a clutch fadeaway in the final minute of a 96-92 win.

The win improves the Pels to 42-30, securing a winning record for the first time in Alvin Gentry's tenure. Davis logged 35 minutes for the second night in a row as the team eyes the third leg of their back-to-back-to-back homestand Thursday against the Lakers.

After Wednesday night's results, New Orleans firms up their hold on the 5th seed in the ever changing Western Conference standings.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    LSU Beats Tulane 10-4, ends 4-game losing skid to Wave

    The losing streak is over for LSU. The Tigers hadn't beaten Tulane in the last four tries, dating back to the 2016 season.

    Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday against the Pacers but was outshone by fellow guard E'Twaun Moore whose 23 points came on 10-of-15 shooting. 

    Drew Brees, Anthony Davis and Sean Payton will serve as honorary pallbearers for former New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson. 

