LSU Beats Tulane 10-4, ends 4-game losing skid to Wave

The losing streak is over for LSU. The Tigers hadn't beaten Tulane in the last four tries, dating back to the 2016 season. But, Wednesday night in Alex Box Stadium, it all came together for the Tigers.

Sophomore outfield Zach Watson had a major hand in this 10-4 win for LSU as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances. He doubled in the first, doubled home a run in the fourth inning to cut Tulane's lead to 4-2 and then had a two-run single in the fifth inning to give LSU a 7-4 advantage. Watson's win streak is now at eight games and he's had multiple hits for the fifth consecutive night.

Watson wasn't the only Tiger to rack up hits as freshman left fielder Daniel Cabrera came way with four hits to set a new career high.

Cabrera went 4-of-5 with a pair of doubles with an RBI single in the fifth inning that gave LSU the lead.

LSU's (15-7) now won six of it's last seven games while Tulane (9-13) has lost five of its last six.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.