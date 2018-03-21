Controversial surveillance program installed in 2 New Orleans bars

A surveillance program finds its way into two New Orleans bars, despite city leaders backing down from a controversial ordinance.more>>
The losing streak is over for LSU. The Tigers hadn't beaten Tulane in the last four tries, dating back to the 2016 season.more>>
Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday against the Pacers but was outshone by fellow guard E'Twaun Moore whose 23 points came on 10-of-15 shooting.more>>
Family, friends, and strangers made their way to Notre Dame Seminary Wednesday to pay their last respects to Tom Benson. This was the first of a two day visitation for the Saints and Pelicans owner.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one person dead.more>>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.more>>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.more>>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.more>>
