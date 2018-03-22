Bruce: Nice conditions sticking around into weekend

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

A fantastic stretch of sunny and dry weather for this first week of spring. The nice conditions stick around right into the weekend. We will see a warming trend starting Friday. Temperature will be a bit below normal into Thursday. Overnight lows will reach the upper 30s north and lower 40s away from the lake and 50s across the metro area.

By the end of the week temps really rebound. Over the weekend it will be very warm with temperatures in the 80s. No rain is expected but there will be more clouds around.

A fairly strong gulf breeze will develop early next week which will keep temperatures in the 70s near the water but lower 80s west of the lake. Rain chances will likely stay near zero into the middle of next week.

