Food truck owner thwarts repeat armed robber

An employee of an Algiers food truck that was robbed in front of the Algiers Point ferry terminal last week was ready when the same perpetrator showed up to rob them again.

On March 14 the suspect stuck his head inside the driver's side window of the Thai D-Jing truck and threatened to shoot the employees if they did not hand over their money, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

According to the report, the employees complied and the man fled on foot.

On Wednesday night, the same suspect tried to rob the truck again, according to a report by the New Orleans Police Department. The victim saw him coming, and locked the door.

According to NOPD, the suspect jumped on the hood of the truck and pointed a gun at the victim through the window.

The victim fired one shot through the window and the suspect fled on foot, according to the report.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

