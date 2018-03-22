Metairie suspect arrested for robbing Gulf Coast Bank and Trust

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Metairie man they believe is responsible for a bank robbery.

Andrew McCray, 58, is accused of robbing Gulf Coast Bank and Trust on Monday 2018. McCray has been booked with two counts of armed robbery.

McCray was identified as the suspect on Monday after the photographs of the suspect and suspect vehicle were released to local law enforcement. A JPSO deputy who works in the same district as the robbery recognized McCray as an individual he had met during a prior call for service.

U.S. Marshals and other officers located McCray at a motel in Baton Rouge late last night

They said McCray was in possession of a firearm and an undisclosed amount of US currency believed to have been taken during the robbery.

