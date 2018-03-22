En Fuego: Taco Bell starting a line of tortilla chips

The news is out of the bag...literally. Taco Bell just dropped a bomb on the world, announcing their new line of tortilla chips.

The Mexican fast food chain made the announcement on their Facebook page.

The chip flavors will range just like their sauces, from mild to fire.

Each bag of chips will resemble their sauce packets, with sizzling phrases such as "I knew I was your favorite," or "It was Fire's idea."

Reactions to the chips online were swift.

"MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED" "Y'all need to calm down or I'm gonna have to start depositing my entire paychecks to Taco Bell." "How does Taco Bell keep making our lives infinitely better, they just don’t quit?"

“This launch of our first line of sauce packet-inspired chips gives our fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer, Taco Bell Corp. “Our sauce packets are one of the brand’s most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips.”

According to a news release issued by Taco Bell, the Classic tortilla chips are salted and crispy, the perfect sidekick for your dip of choice. The Mild tortilla chips are seasoned with the bold flavor of Taco Bell’s Mild sauce, including hints of three chili peppers and cumin. The Fire tortilla chips convey the fiery flavor of Taco Bell’s Fire sauce, with hints of jalapeño, chili peppers and paprika.

According to the report, the Fire and Mild flavors will be sold in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 11 ounce and 30 ounce bags, while the Classic chips will be solid in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 13 ounce and 30 ounce bags. Final pricing will be set by grocery and retail outlets.

The chips will be sold in grocery stores and convenience stores starting in May.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.