New Orleans based meteorologist named as director of National Hurricane Center

A nurse at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish is soothing patients in a unique way.more>>
Another fantastic day with clear blue sky and comfortably cool temps.more>>
The City of New Orleans has issued parking and traffic restrictions for the funeral for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson. The private funeral is scheduled to take place at St. Louis Cathedral at Noon on Friday.more>>
Creatures of the night come to the Jaguar Jungle expansionmore>>
Defense lawyers in the trial of accused cop killer Travis Boys focused their arguments Thursday on his alleged mental incompetency, while prosecutors tried to dispute those claims.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.more>>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.more>>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.more>>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.more>>
A tree fell on a Greenville County school bus Wednesday afternoon.more>>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.more>>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.more>>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.more>>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.more>>
