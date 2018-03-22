New Orleans based meteorologist named as director of National Hurricane Center

Ken Graham has been named the new director of the National Hurricane Center. (Source: Twitter)

Ken Graham, the Meteorologist-In-Charge of the National Weather Service New Orleans, has been named as the new director of the National Hurricane Center.

“Ken has a long history of providing dependable impact-based decision support services in all positions in which he served, and which will greatly serve the nation as he leads the National Hurricane Service,” Louis Uccellini, Director of the NWS said.

Graham begins April 1.

