City announces parking and traffic restrictions ahead of Benson funeral

The City of New Orleans has issued parking and traffic restrictions for the funeral for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson.

The private funeral is scheduled to take place at St. Louis Cathedral at Noon on Friday.

Law enforcement will limit traffic flow at the intersection of Toulouse and Charter Streets and the intersection of St. Ann and Royal Streets during peak drop-off times. Peak drop-off times will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. People will still be able to still access their homes, businesses and hotels during these times.

Officials say once the funeral service begins at noon, law enforcement will allow traffic to flow as normal.

Around 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., Charters Steet from St. Ann Street to Governor Nicholls Street will be closed for the second line procession that will follow the funeral service. Once the procession clears from the street, the streets will be reopened to traffic.

The Department of Works will designate “No Parking” zones for the funeral between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

No parking will be enforced on the following streets:

600 block of Chartres Street from Toulouse to St. Peter Streets

600 block of St. Peter Street from Chartres to Royal Streets

600 block of St. Ann Street from Chartres to Royal Streets

800 block of Chartres Street from St. Ann to Dumaine Streets

1100 block of Chartres Street from Ursulines to Gov. Nicholls Streets

500 block of Ursulines Street from the rear of the convent property near Decatur to Chartres Streets

700 block of Decatur Street on the river side only from St. Peter to St. Ann Streets

City officials add that RTA services may also be interrupted during the event. For details on possible RTA route changes visit www.norta.com.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.