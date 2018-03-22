Sidney Torres says unauthorized dumping problem persists in Quarter

State senators are set to discuss a controversial bill that would allow teachers to use "reasonable force" to protect themselves and students from bullies. While lawmakers believe they're on the right path, teachers say there's something missing.more>>
“It’s got to stop because it’s not fair to the businesses in the French Quarter to be paying for trash that the city’s paying a contractor to pick up,” says Sidney Torres.more>>
As Facebook faces more criticism over a privacy scandal involving users of its social media platform, a local social media expert weighs in on whether the expectation of privacy is realistic.more>>
Dozens of New Orleans high school students will head to Washington D.C. to take part in the "March for our Lives" rally.more>>
The southbound Causeway was closed Thursday after an accident resulted in an overturned vehicle, according to General Manager Carlton Dufrechou.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.more>>
The 17-year-old Minnesota girl thought the car was in reverse when she accelerated.more>>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.more>>
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.more>>
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.more>>
An Ohio man stayed with a stranger who took in him and his newborn daughter while he waited for her to turn seven days old so she could fly.more>>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.more>>
An investigation is underway in Emanuel County after a man was shot and killed in Twin City, Wednesday night.more>>
