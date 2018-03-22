Sidney Torres says unauthorized dumping problem persists in Quarter

“It’s got to stop because it’s not fair to the businesses in the French Quarter to be paying for trash that the city’s paying a contractor to pick up,” says Sidney Torres.

Sidney Torres says it’s happening again. Someone is caught on video dumping trash into or next to an IV Waste bin in the French Quarter.

“They’re bringing the garbage and putting it next to my customer’s cans. My customers are the ones that are paying the extras because they’re not bringing it to the dump in their truck,” says Torres.

It was about a year ago when Torres launched his own investigation and found video of a garbage man wearing a Ramelli shirt dumping trash from one garbage can into an IV Waste bin. Ramelli Waste is a sub-contractor for Empire Services, which holds the city contract to collect garbage in the French Quarter.

“This is the second time, and I know that last time they said they fired someone over it, and this time I don’t know what they’re going to say, but the bottom line is whoever is instructing them to do it, I’d like to know,” says Torres.

FOX 8 reached out to Empire Services. The company says the vehicle in question is not an Empire vehicle and the person is not an Empire employee.

“Empire finds this type of behavior extremely unacceptable and will reach out to any affiliate sub-contractors to determine what parties may or may not have been involved,” the company said in a statement.

FOX 8 also reached out to the sub-contractor Ramelli Waste. The company says it’s reviewing the videos.

Torres says he just wants answers, and he wants it to stop.

“I don’t see why they would do this, and I’d like to get the answers for my customers. For me, at the end of the day, it’s not costing my company any money, but it’s costing the customers that I service, money. That’s not fair, and I’m going to stick up for them, and I’m going to make sure that it gets resolved,” he says.

