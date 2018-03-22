New Orleans students will take part in 'March for our Lives' rally

Dozens of New Orleans high school students will head to Washington D.C. to take part in the "March for our Lives" rally.

At Inspire Nola's Eleanor McMain Secondary School, students will tell you they share a fear that many kids across the country may be feeling these days.

"The Parkland shooting affected me a lot because I have to come to school every day, and I never know when something like that could happen to me," said senior Coriell Chandler.

"You never want to feel like you're not safe at a place, especially like school, because it's supposed to be like a second home. And so when stuff like this happens it frightens kids and makes them not want to show up, because they feel like this could be them. This could be their friends,"said senior Byron Chapuis.

Those McMain students are taking a stand against gun violence. They'll join thousands of others from across the country Saturday for the rally. After 17 people were killed in the recent school massacre in Parkland, FLA, high school students are demanding stricter gun control laws that they hope will prevent mass shootings.

"Many of our kids here they have been victims of crime. They have had family members to, you know, I hate to say this, who have lost their lives to gun violence. So it's no mystery to them. They see this each and every day in the city that we live in where the murder rate is as high as it is," said student leadership teacher Lorenzo LaFargue.

The students we talked to say they're excited to make history by being a part of the national movement.

"It's really important to me because this could have been any one of us. Like, you never know when something like this is going to happen, and it's sad to say this has become a normalized thing in America today. So I feel like if we start to rally and if we start to express ourselves, then maybe they'll get the hint that we need better gun control laws," said Chapuis.

"I'm honored to be a part of something like this, because if we don't stand for it to make the change, then who will?" said Chandler.

Inspire Nola Charter Schools is sending 26 students from Edna Karr High and Eleanor McMain to Washington D.C. for Saturday's rally.

