Causeway reopens after accident shut down southbound lanes

The southbound Causeway was closed Thursday after an accident resulted in an overturned vehicle, according to General Manager Carlton Dufrechou. By 6:15 p.m., it had reopened.

Dufrechou said a pickup truck broke down on the span, and before crews could get to it, it was rear-ended by an SUV. He said the truck was forced up onto the railing and the SUV was overturned.

There are two reported injuries, but the severity is not known.

