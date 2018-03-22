Controversial anti-bullying bill would allow teachers to use 'reasonable force'

The Pelicans extended their win streak to ten games, with a dominating 114-101 win over the Kings.more>>
State senators are set to discuss a controversial bill that would allow teachers to use "reasonable force" to protect themselves and students from bullies. While lawmakers believe they're on the right path, teachers say there's something missing.more>>
“It’s got to stop because it’s not fair to the businesses in the French Quarter to be paying for trash that the city’s paying a contractor to pick up,” says Sidney Torres.more>>
As Facebook faces more criticism over a privacy scandal involving users of its social media platform, a local social media expert weighs in on whether the expectation of privacy is realistic.more>>
Dozens of New Orleans high school students will head to Washington D.C. to take part in the "March for our Lives" rally.more>>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.more>>
