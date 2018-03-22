Pelicans complete gauntlet of games with dramatic win over Lakers

The Pelicans became the first team since 1979 to win three consecutive nights of home games with a 128-125 victory over the Lakers. New Orleans trailed by 11 entering the fourth quarter but took the lead with two minutes left and held on to it in the closing seconds.

Alvin Gentry's team now has just nine games left in the season after playing five games in six days, winning the last four. The win streak vaults the Pels into 4th in the Western Conference standings for the time being.

After securing the feat, Gentry lamented with his players' fatigue "I am freaking exhausted, swear to god I am. I am, I can't imagine what they are but they bought into the lie though. 'Ya can't be tired. You can't be tired, no excuses. Just pretend we played yesterday and it's just the second game of a back-to-back.' I am exhausted, I can't imagine where they are."

Anthony Davis once again led the Pelicans, scoring 33 points in 36 minutes. Guards Jrue Holiday, Rajon Rondo, E'Twaun Moore and Ian Clark all got into double-digit scoring.

The Pelicans will be back in action Saturday at Houston for a 7 p.m. tip.

