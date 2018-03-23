Mourners arrive to St. Louis Cathedral for Tom Benson's funeral - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Mourners arrive to St. Louis Cathedral for Tom Benson's funeral

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The funeral of Saints owner Tom Benson will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral Friday afternoon. 

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the funeral service

All this week former Saints players and lifelong friends have shared their memories of Benson.

The services will begin at noon.

The service will be private, but for the last two days the public has had the chance to pay their respects to the late Saints owner.

Benson passed away last Thursday after a weeks-long battle with the flu.

Community members, city leaders, and NFL greats have been honoring Benson during his two-day public visitation.

Thursday several different NFL owners were also at Notre Dame Seminary. 

According to NOLA.com | The Times Picayune, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will be in attendance at the funeral. 

Governor John Bel Edwards and Former Governor Bobby Jindal are expected to attend as well.

Some of those notable figures had a chance to attend a private visitation service Thursday night. 

After the service, Benson will be taken to his final resting place. His family plans to have him entombed in Metairie cemetery.

Although the funeral is private, Fox 8 will carry the funeral on-air at online with coverage starting at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon. 

