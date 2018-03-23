Bruce: Dry, warm weekend ahead

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Today will be another fantastic day with clear blue sky and comfortably cool temps. The warm up is beginning though and by the weekend we can expect highs to bounce a bit above long term averages into the low 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions will hold though making for a fantastic weekend. Outdoor events like Easter Egg Hunts and the Palm Sunday processions will have a great stage even it's a bit warmer.

Rain stays away at least into the start of next week and likely until the end of the week.

