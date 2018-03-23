Program for Tom Benson's funeral released ahead of private service

The program for former Saints owner Tom Benson's funeral has been released to the public ahead of the private service.

Benson died last Thursday from flu complications.

The funeral, which is private, will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral on Friday at noon.

Pall bearers include:

Greg Bensel

Ed Lang

Ben Hales

Dennis Lauscha

Rick Hood

Mickey Loomis

Wayne LaJaunie

Mike Stanfield

Honorary Ball Bearers include:

Larry Benson Jr.

Drew Brees

Bobby Brown

Anthony Davis

Dell Demps

Alvin Gentry

Sean Payton

Dr. Steve Ramee

Jay Romig

The service will include a traditional Catholic Eucharist and Communion.

Hymns that will be sung by the Saint Louis Cathedral Choir include:

Precious Lord

You are Mine

Ave Verum Corpus

Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Sing with All the Saints in Glory

Arch Bishop Gregory Michael Aymond will be the principal celebrant for the service.

After the service, Benson will be taken to his final resting place. His family plans to have him entombed in Metairie cemetery.

Although the funeral is private, Fox 8 will carry the funeral on-air at online with coverage starting at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon.

View the program below:

