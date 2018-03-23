Program for Tom Benson's funeral released ahead of private servi - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Program for Tom Benson's funeral released ahead of private service

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: Arch Dioceses Source: Arch Dioceses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The program for former Saints owner Tom Benson's funeral has been released to the public ahead of the private service. 

Benson died last Thursday from flu complications. 

The funeral, which is private, will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral on Friday at noon. 

Pall bearers include: 

  • Greg Bensel
  • Ed Lang
  • Ben Hales
  • Dennis Lauscha
  • Rick Hood
  • Mickey Loomis
  • Wayne LaJaunie
  • Mike Stanfield

Honorary Ball Bearers include: 

  • Larry Benson Jr. 
  • Drew Brees
  • Bobby Brown
  • Anthony Davis
  • Dell Demps
  • Alvin Gentry
  • Sean Payton
  • Dr. Steve Ramee
  • Jay Romig

The service will include a traditional Catholic Eucharist and Communion. 

Hymns that will be sung by the Saint Louis Cathedral Choir include: 

  • Precious Lord
  • You are Mine
  • Ave Verum Corpus
  • Just a Closer Walk with Thee
  • Sing with All the Saints in Glory

Arch Bishop Gregory Michael Aymond will be the principal celebrant for the service. 

After the service, Benson will be taken to his final resting place. His family plans to have him entombed in Metairie cemetery.

Although the funeral is private, Fox 8 will carry the funeral on-air at online with coverage starting at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon. 

View the program below: 

