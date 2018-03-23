VIDEO: Crawfish clutches beer, takes a drag before boil

The funeral of Saints owner Tom Benson will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral Friday afternoon.more>>
The funeral of Saints owner Tom Benson will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral Friday afternoon.more>>
A crash that closed the southbound side of the Causeway bridge Friday has been cleared.more>>
A crash that closed the southbound side of the Causeway bridge Friday has been cleared.more>>
A video of a crawfish making the most of it's final moments before a boil has gone viral.more>>
A video of a crawfish making the most of it's final moments before a boil has gone viral.more>>
The program for former Saints owner Tom Benson's funeral has been released to the public ahead of the private service.more>>
The program for former Saints owner Tom Benson's funeral has been released to the public ahead of the private service.more>>
The Pelicans became the first team since 1979 to win three consecutive nights of home games with a 128-125 victory over the Lakers.more>>
The Pelicans became the first team since 1979 to win three consecutive nights of home games with a 128-125 victory over the Lakers.more>>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.more>>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.more>>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.more>>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.more>>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.more>>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.more>>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.more>>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.more>>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.more>>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
Mount Pleasant emergency crews are currently on scene of a three-vehicle wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers and a passenger car.more>>
Mount Pleasant emergency crews are currently on scene of a three-vehicle wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers and a passenger car.more>>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.more>>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.more>>
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.more>>
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.more>>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.more>>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.more>>