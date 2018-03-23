VIDEO: Crawfish clutches beer, takes a drag before boil

A video of a crawfish making the most of it's final moments before a boil has gone viral.

The video was posted on Twitter by user @v1nc3ntc, and shows a crawfish holding a beer and 'smoking' a cigarette.

In the video the mudbug moves the cigarette to and from it's face as if it is actually smoking it.

The video was posted on March 17, and has been retweeted 46,000 and viewed 73,000 times.

