Hogs for the Cause brings out the bacon

Hogs for the Cause kicks off today as it celebrates the tenth year of smoking pork to support families battling pediatric brain cancer.

The event this year features 85 teams making various pork products from sandwiches, pulled pork, ribs, bacon dishes, and various sides.

This year, Friday is bacon night, which will feature several bacon dishes from the teams, like bacon macaroons or bacon donuts. Nueske’s gourmet bacon will supply more than a metric ton of bacon to wet the palate of pork lovers at the festival.

The event kicks off at 3:30 on Friday and tickets are still available online, visit this link to pre-purchase tickets before the gates open for a discount.

