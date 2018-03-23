Washington Parish deputy kills man after struggle

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead in Washington Parish.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a suspicious person on a motorcycle at the boat launch on Poole’s Bluff Rd. in Bogalusa.

Shortly after the deputy’s arrival, a struggle with the suspect and deputy ensued. Additional units were requested to respond to the scene. Two officers with Bogalusa Police Department were the first to arrive on the scene and observed the suspect struggling with the deputy, investigators said.

Shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

The deputy was taken to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa, where he is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

This is still an active investigation, state police said.

