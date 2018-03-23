Foul play now expected in case of missing Slidell man

Slidell Police are still searching for a man who hasn't been seen since December.

Police have been searching for 40-year-old, Tony “Tiger” Bennett, who was reported missing on December 13th.

After several months of investigating and following-up on leads, Bennett still has not been located, according to the report.

Authorities said they now suspect foul play may be involved.

According to the report, Bennett was last seen alive at Motel 6 in Slidell on December 13, 2017, around 6:00 a.m.

Slidell Police is asking anyone with information to please contact Slidell Police at 985-646-4347 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. If foul play is involved, and the person responsible for the crime is arrested, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

