Kenner PD: Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Wal Mart

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to take two children at a Wal Mart store.

According to police, the unidentified man walked into the Kenner Wal Mart on Veterans Avenue Friday around 2 p.m. The man, who was carrying a bag and the machete, walked over to the deli section of the store where a woman and her young child were. The man tried to take the child from the cart where the child was sitting, but the woman was able to remove the child before the man could. The woman screamed for help, prompting a store security worker to intervene. The worker chased the man to a different section of the store, where the man dropped the bag, pulled out the machete and began swinging it at the employee.

The man then ran back over to the deli section where another woman and her child were. The man tried to remove the child from the cart, which the child was strapped into, but he was unsuccessful. The woman fought the man trying to prevent him from taking the child. The security guard and a Kenner Police officer working detail at the store, were able to take the suspect down and put him into custody.

Police say that no injuries were reported.

The man, who refused to give his name to police, was brought to the Kenner jail. He is facing multiple charges.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

