Kenner PD: Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Wal Mart

On the fifth day of the Travis Boys trial, state prosecutors played jail house phone calls in an effort to prove Boys is mentally competent.more>>
On the fifth day of the Travis Boys trial, state prosecutors played jail house phone calls in an effort to prove Boys is mentally competent.more>>
Gayle Benson said during a second line following the funeral for her late husband Tom Benson that she has a world of gratitude for all of the people who have shown her love and support after the passing of Mr. Benson, at age 90 recently.more>>
Gayle Benson said during a second line following the funeral for her late husband Tom Benson that she has a world of gratitude for all of the people who have shown her love and support after the passing of Mr. Benson, at age 90 recently.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Hogs for the Cause kicks off today as it celebrates the tenth year of smoking pork to support families battling pediatric brain cancer.more>>
Hogs for the Cause kicks off today as it celebrates the tenth year of smoking pork to support families battling pediatric brain cancer.more>>
A three day period of public and private morning for Tom Benson culminated Friday with his funeral at St. Louis Cathedral. Hundreds of people turned out for the send off inside and outside of the church.more>>
A three day period of public and private morning for Tom Benson culminated Friday with his funeral at St. Louis Cathedral. Hundreds of people turned out for the send off inside and outside of the church.more>>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.more>>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.more>>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.more>>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.more>>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.more>>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.more>>
School staff in South Carolina are sounding off, some emotionally, fearing the future of children’s education and their own careers.more>>
School staff in South Carolina are sounding off, some emotionally, fearing the future of children’s education and their own careers.more>>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.more>>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.more>>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.more>>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.more>>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."more>>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."more>>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.more>>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.more>>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.more>>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.more>>